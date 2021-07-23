Diabetes is an illness that affects how your body regulates your blood sugar. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website notes that when your blood sugar rises, it prompts your pancreas to release insulin. But if you have diabetes, your body can't make or regulate the insulin levels. Uncontrolled diabetes over time increases your risk of complications, such as heart disease, kidney disease and eye problems.

"The therapies we have, especially on the technology side, have come a long way in the last 10 years," says Dr. Malena Bellin, a University of Minnesota pediatric endocrinologist and surgeon. "So it is very manageable and doable to live a normal, healthy life with diabetes. But it just involves some work in terms of monitoring, taking medications and being attentive to your health."

Research into both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes continues to reveal new and better ways to treat and manage the disease. It has also spotlighted diabetes' connection to obesity and dementia.

Join Viv Williams as she talks with two diabetes experts about Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

