You can pack a lot of fruits and veggies into a smoothie. I've been experimenting with ingredients and came up with a fruit and veg combo that I just love. It's a banana, apple, mint and kale protein green smoothie. And it's packed with nutrition. This smoothie has lots of fiber, is low fat and filling.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website notes that only one in 10 adults gets the recommended five or more servings of fruits and veggies every day. Fruits and veg help decrease your risk of diseases, such as heart attack, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

Try the recipe below for breakfast, lunch or a healthy treat. You can use fresh or frozen produce.

Recipe for a single serving:

Ingredients:

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup milk of choice. I use almond milk.

1 big handful of kale

1/2 banana

1/2 apple, sliced

A few mint leaves, or more to taste.

Ice cubes (optional)

Directions:

Blend the kale, mint and milk together until smooth. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend to desired consistency. Pour into your fave smoothie glass, garnish with a mint sprig (if desired) and enjoy!

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.