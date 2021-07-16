Ticks love humid weather. If you're in an area that's been hot and dry, you might see fewer of them. But don't let your guard down. Ticks will emerge from their lairs when humidity rises and tick season lasts until the snow flies.

Ticks that carry Lyme disease continue to be a problem in many areas of the country. And researchers are finding other pathogens that could pose additional risks to humans.

"There are others that are really quite serious. Potentially fatal, even," says Dr. Bobbi Pritt, director of the Clinical Parasitology Laboratory at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Join Pritt as she discusses discoveries made in her lab and does a little myth-busting about ticks. Plus, she offers practical tips about how to avoid ticks and what you should do if one bites you.

