In this episode of the NewsMD podcast, "Health Fusion," Viv Williams talks about this journey with Dr. Naomi Fujioka and Dr. Edward Greeno. Both are University of Minnesota Medical School physicians in the Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation. They're here to shed some light on what you should know and the questions you should ask your heath care teams as you navigate the process.
Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.