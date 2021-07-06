When it comes to the heart, it can be scary to seek care when you think you might be having a problem. Tests may be necessary to evaluate your heart, and the unfamiliar terminology associated with these tests can be confusing and intimidating.

Understanding terms like electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, coronary angiogram or stress test may help alleviate the fear.

"Whenever we order these tests, we don't want you to have anxiety," says Dr. Christopher DeSimone, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist. "These tests are all done for a reason: to get you a diagnosis and to help you feel better. "

On the Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, DeSimone breaks down the terminology and explains what to expect during cardiac testing and evaluation.

RELATED: