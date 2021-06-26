Last summer I posted a picture of kale growing in my garden. I got a bunch of "likes" and one very emphatic "Yuk" in a comment from someone I adore, but who absolutely hates that vegetable. But I have a recipe that I bet even he would like. This year's crop is going to be even better.

Before I jump into the ingredients, I want to share why kale is such a great thing to work into your meal plans. The U. S. Department of Agriculture website lists the nutrition benefits. One cup of raw kale is only 35 calories. It's packed with fiber, almost no fat, and is just under 3 grams of protein. Kale is also rich in vitamins A, C and K. And it has calcium and iron, plus phytochemicals that help prevent some cancers.

Kale is from the cruciferous family, which also includes cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and Brussel sprouts.

Here's my recipe for sautéed, kale with garlic, oil and pine nuts.

Ingredients:

Olive oil

1 big bunch kale (or from a bag)

Garlic powder or 2 large cloves, minced

Salt (to taste)

1/3 Cup pine nuts

Parmesan cheese, freshly shredded, to taste

Directions:

Chop kale and rinse with water. Pat dry and set aside.

Heat sauté pan on medium and add oil

Add kale and stir until wilted and it has reached desired doneness. I like it kind of crispy.

Add garlic and cook for another minute or two.

Remove from pan and keep warm.

Add another small glug of olive oil and sauté pine nuts. They cook quickly, so be sure not to burn them. I take them off the heat when they start to turn golden -- a minute or two.

Sprinkle pine nuts and parmesan cheese over the cooked kale. Test, and if you want to add salt, sprinkle a little on.

Eat and enjoy!!!

