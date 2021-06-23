Sugar and fat. They taste so good. But a study reveals that the Western diet, which is high in sugar and fat, alters the bacteria in your gut — your microbiome. It #causes inflammation, which may contribute to inflammatory skin and related joint diseases. Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

The researchers, from the University of California-Davis, say earlier studies have shown that a diet high in sugar and fat can trigger psoriasis flares. The new study suggests that changing from the Western diet to one that's more balanced, may decrease inflammation and, therefore, the psoriasis.

"Despite having powerful anti-inflammatory drugs for the skin condition, our study indicates that simple changes in diet may also have significant effects on psoriasis," says Sam T. Hwang, a UC Davis Health professor and senior author on the study.

They tested the Western diet in mice that had a psoriasis-like condition. Indeed, the high sugar and fat prompted inflammation. But they also found that when they took the mice off of the Western diet, inflammation improved. It could be reversed by implementing a more balanced diet.

Psoriasis is a skin condition that happens when your immune system attacks healthy cells. Symptoms include itchy red patches and scales. The researchers say 30% of people with psoriasis also have psoriatic arthritis in their joints.

While the study was done in mice, the researchers say the findings are such that patients with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis should consider changing to healthier eating plans.

This study was in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

