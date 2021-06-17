A lot of people start their day by skipping breakfast. A study from Ohio State University shows that those people are not getting the calcium in milk, vitamin C in fruit, and the fiber, vitamins and minerals found in fortified cereals. And that may leave them with low levels of those nutrients the whole day.

The researchers call it a "nutrition gap." They say most breakfast studies have been on school kids, and results show skipping breakfast could lead to difficulty focusing and behavioral problems.

For this study, the researchers used data on 30,000 adults from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. They found breakfast skippers consumed fewer vitamins and minerals than people who had eaten breakfast, especially folate, calcium, iron, and vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, C and D. Breakfast skippers also had a lower-quality diet in general.

This was published in Proceedings of the Nutrition Society.

I've tended to skip breakfast. Not anymore.

