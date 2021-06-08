Peony blooms are one of my favorite springtime flower garden treats. The perennial plants come back each year and the blossoms are beautiful in bouquets. But their season is way too short.

Fear not. I have a trick to share with you. You can cut the buds before they pop and store them in the fridge for later in the summer. Peonies come in many varieties, and you can get technical about when to cut each type of bud. But I'll give you general directions, which have worked for me. It's all about timing.

How to cut and store peony buds for later blooms:

Feel the buds before you cut. They should feel like a fresh marshmallow. If a bud is too hard, wait. If it is too soft or partially opened, choose another one. Then cut the stem where you want, making sure to leave about 1/2 to 2/3 of the stem on the plant.

Remove leaves, then place buds in a plastic bad or wrap with plastic. Do not add water.

Pop them in the fridge, laying them flat.

When you are ready to create a bouquet, take them out of the fridge, unwrap them and place them in a water-filled vase. Within several hours the buds will open.

