Many people who use CBD or marijuana for health issues, such as pain, insomnia, anxiety or depression say they experience relief from the products. The problem, says Dr. J. Michael Bostwick , a Mayo Clinic psychiatrist, is that in most cases, when you self-medicate with these products, there's no way to tell exactly what you're getting.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website says that there's great interest in the possibilities of CBD and medical marijuana, but they are concerned about public safety. That's because information from scientific studies about safety, quality and other aspects doesn't exist yet.

Bostwick describes the situation as being a collision between our medical system and a folk medicine system — a system in which people use a product that may work for them, but one that hasn't gone through the rigorous testing system required for medications in the U.S.

"There are all sorts of problems that flow from that, says Bostwick. "Problems that are political, that are legal, that are social, that are medical."

In this episode of "Health Fusion," Viv Williams and Dr. Bostwick dig into some of the issues surrounding CBD and medical marijuana.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.