A quick Google search of the terms, "health risks of obesity," results in a plethora of articles stating that obesity ups your chances of health problems, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. Authors of a new study report that if you're overweight or obese and you drink alcohol, you can add another issue to that list -- a significant increase in your risk of liver disease and mortality.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Center, looked at medical info from nearly half a million people and found that being overweight and obese upped the harmful effects of alcohol on liver disease. The researchers say even people who drank within normal limits were at more than a 50% greater risk if they were obese.

The researchers add that people who carry extra weight may need to be more aware of the risks associated with drinking alcohol.

In Australia, the study reports that 2 out of 3 people are overweight. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website reveals that the prevalence of obese adults in the U.S. is just over 42%.

