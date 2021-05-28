OK, I admit it. I'm not the best sleeper. Sleep deprivation is a bit too familiar to me. And like many bleary-eyed people, I reach for a big cup of coffee on the days when I'm dragging. A new study from Michigan State University reports that caffeine is not a proper substitute for sleep. Darn it.

The researchers say they found that caffeine may make you feel more alert, able to stay on task and may even boost your mood. But it does not help prevent sleepiness-related mistakes. And that's not good if you're behind the wheel, flying a plane or performing surgery.

The researchers stress that quality sleep is essential for good health and that their study underscores the importance of prioritizing sleep.

