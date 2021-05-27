Every year when the weather heats up, we hear the warnings about the harmful effects of the sun. To me, there's nothing quite like the feeling of warm sunshine on my face. I love it. But I refrain from basking in the sunshine in order to protect my skin from premature aging and the real risks of skin cancer.

"Not only do we think about cosmetic issues with regards to sun protection, but also we think about skin cancer prophylaxis, or prevention," says Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist. "What we can control with regards to skin cancer risk is the amount of photo protection we do and the amount of light avoidance we practice."

Join us for this episode of "Health Fusion" to hear Dr. Davis answer common and not-so-common questions about protecting your summer skin.

