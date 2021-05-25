May in Minnesota means morel mushrooms. This year, I hit the forest with my friend Terry and we found some beauties. Not tons, but enough to cook up a big batch to share with friends. Our go-to recipe is Terry's family's and I'm excited to share it with you. Yes, we use a lot of real butter in this recipe, but I figure that once a year, it is OK to indulge! I rationalize it with the fact that research shows morels are high in iron and anti-inflammatory properties.

Remember, if you do hunt morels and are not exactly sure what you're searching for, definitely consult an expert (which I'm not) before you eat anything. Some mushrooms are poisonous and can make you dangerously ill.

In the below recipe I do not include amounts. That's because how much of each ingredient you need depends on how many mushrooms you find. You'll have to judge a bit.

Terry's best-ever morel mushroom recipe:

Ingredients:

Morel mushrooms, gently soaked in water and cut in half length-wise

Eggs, beaten

Saltine crackers, finely crushed. Use a food processor or put them in a plastic bag and roll over them with a rolling pin

Butter, I use one stick per medium-sized frying pan

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: Cut morels and very gently place them in a bowl of cold water to clean. Drain them on a paper towel. While the mushrooms are draining, prepare the assembly line of ingredients: beaten eggs in a bowl, finely crushed crackers in a bowl and a plate. To prepare the mushrooms, take a piece, coat it with the egg, dredge with crushed crackers and put on plate. Repeat the same steps for the remaining pieces of morels. Next, on medium heat, melt butter in a frying pan (I use cast iron or nonstick). Gently place morels in the frying pan (don't crowd) and sauté each side until golden brown. If the butter gets too hot, turn the heat down. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do! The mushrooms will be hot inside, so be careful!

