Congenital ear anomalies or malformations are birth defects that affect the shape and position of the ear. Common anomalies include microtia, or small ears; prominent ears; or a missing ear. These malformations are not only cosmetic but also they can affect the function of the ear. Otoplasty is a surgical procedure to change the shape, position or size of the ears.
This edition of the Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast features an #AsktheMayoMom episode hosted by Dr. Angela Mattke, a pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Children's Center. Joining Mattke to discuss congenital ear anomalies is Dr. Waleed Gibreel, a Mayo Clinic craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgeon.
RELATED: