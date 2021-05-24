I posted a little video podcast on planting blueberry bushes on Monday. Check it out if you haven't seen it. I just love blueberries -- as a food and as a decoration. Blueberries adorn my kitchen towels, are painted on a set of my dishes and every holiday season a few blueberry ornaments hang from our tree. They make me happy.

Plus, blueberries are super tasty and packed with healthy minerals and nutrients. The Blueberry Council's website shows that there's only 80 calories in one cup. There's also no fat, they are low sodium, full of fiber and rich in vitamin C, K and manganese.

My recipe for the blueberry banana power smoothie is as follows (makes one serving):

Ingredients:

1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1/2 banana

1 serving vanilla, plant-based protein powder

1 cup almond, oat, soy or other milk of choice. Or 1 cup water

Handful of ice

Directions:

Put all ingredients into blender, blend to desired thickness and enjoy!

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.