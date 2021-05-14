There's an interesting study out about how drinking alcohol effects social distancing and brings strangers together. Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign found that people who drink alcohol together in a social setting are likely to stay socially distant from strangers they meet in that setting. But, as they become intoxicated, they move closer together.

The researchers say friends tend to get closer together whether they were drinking alcohol or not. And that alcohol reduces physical distance between people who didn't know each other previously. They also note that their findings are important during the time of COVID-19, as social distancing is a means of preventing spread of the disease.

In order to maintain safety, participants sat at tables across from each other in a laboratory setting, which prevented them from moving too close together.

