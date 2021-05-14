While researching risk factors for depression, I came across a study from Rush University Medical Center that I found very interesting, even though it's a few years old. Researchers there found that eating a diet that emphasizes vegetables, fruits and whole grains may help to reduce your risk of depression.

They found that people in the study who ate diets similar to the DASH diet, were less likely to develop depression than those who didn't follow that diet. The DASH diet stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. The diet includes fruits, veggies, whole grains, low-fat dairy and limits foods high in saturated fats and sugar.

Researchers looked at depression in older adults, because it is common in that age group. They say their results don't prove that the DASH diet prevents depression, but they believe there is an association. They also say more research is needed to find out what elements of the DASH diet may be helpful.

