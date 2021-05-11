You've likely heard that tanning beds are associated with some health issues. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that indoor tanning increases your risk of skin cancers -- basal cell, squamous cell and the potentially deadly melanoma.

Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, says there are other risks as well, including the risk of infection.

"We all have microbes on our body," says Davis. "And even if you clean the tanning bed as best you can, it's very difficult to keep it optimally clean. Some microbes may be left behind, and if they can survive the environment of being heated, they may become resistant microbes."

Davis says she tries to convince her patients that lying on a tanning bed is similar to lying on a sink or toilet seat. Those objects may be cleaned, but there's still a change that some germs remain and could potentially cause an infection.

