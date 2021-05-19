Hunting for morels is an obsession for many. In the upper Midwest, the mushrooms appear in the spring in wooded areas near downed elms and sometimes other trees, such as aspen, oak and apple.

Morels rise out of the ground only when conditions are right. They need a certain mix of warmth and rain. Morels are high in iron content. And research shows they're also high in antioxidants and they have anti-inflammatory properties.

If you decide to search for them, be absolutely sure you have found morels before eating them. Confirm with an expert first, as poisonous imposters exist and eating a poisonous mushroom can make you severely ill. Some mushrooms are deadly.

I'll share my fave morel mushroom recipe in an upcoming "Health Fusion" for NewsMD podcast.

