If you're a coffee drinker, you know how that first cup of the day makes everything better. A study from the University of South Australia reports that people with high blood pressure , angina and arrhythmia were more likely to drink less coffee, decaffeinated coffee or avoid coffee completely than those without symptoms. The researchers say our genes protect us and guide our choices if our bodies can't handle the caffeine.

The researchers say that your genes help you self-regulate caffeine intake so you don't over do it and make symptoms worse. To figure this out, they looked at the coffee habits, blood pressure and heart rates of 390,435 people and determined that caffeine consumption may be a clue to heart health. They say you need to listen to your body. And if you feel like you don't want that first or second cup of coffee, don't have it. Because, according to this study, your genes are apparently looking out for you.

In case you're wondering, I take my coffee strong with plenty of skim milk and piping hot.

