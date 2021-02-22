The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ that sits just beneath the liver, on the right side of the abdomen. Slender tubes that carry bile fluid also are also located in that area. Because of the relatively hidden nature of the gallbladder and bile ducts, cancers can grow without being detected. Late detection can mean a poor prognosis.

Dr. Kabir Mody, past co-chair of the Hepatobiliary Disease Group at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, says February is the awareness month set aside to educate people about these rare cancers.

In this Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, Dr. Mody talks about symptoms, detection, surgical interventions and treatments for gallbladder and bile ducts cancers.

