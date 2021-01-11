HPV is the most common cause of cervical cancer . And during January, Cervical Health Awareness Month , women are encouraged to receive the HPV vaccine . They also are encouraged to schedule a screening that can find precancerous conditions of the cervix.

HPV infection and early cervical cancer don't cause noticeable symptoms, so regular screenings can detect changes in the cervix that might lead to cancer.

In this Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, Dr. Kristina Butler, a gynecologic oncologist and co-chair of the Gynecologic Disease Group at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, talks about good cervical health and the importance of the HPV vaccine for protection.