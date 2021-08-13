BEMIDJI -- Leadership from MNsure are encouraging state residents to prepare for the upcoming 2022 open enrollment period in November.

According to a press release, if a resident is already enrolled in a private health plan through MNsure, the state's health insurance marketplace, it's important their account is up to date. This means letting the program know if any household changes have been made in the past year, such as a marriage or a change in address.

Additionally, Minnesotans who receive unemployment income in 2021 can now find extremely low-cost health insurance through MNsure, including plans with a premium as low as $0 per month. If residents don't report their unemployment income, they may miss out on the opportunity.

The release states that most people enrolled through MNsure have had savings this year because of the America Rescue Plan Act. Minnesotans with middle incomes, who didn't qualify for tax credits previously, are now saving $155 on monthly premiums on average.

Meanwhile, those without health insurance can visit MNsure.org to review their options. People may be eligible to enroll and don't have to wait for the open period if they meet the following criteria: