Editor's note: This is the third story in a three-part series about a pending opioid-related settlement in Minnesota and how the opioid epidemic has impacted the Bemidji area.

BEMIDJI -- Despite being a health issue, the opioid epidemic hasn’t been limited to emergency rooms or treatment centers.

An area hit especially hard by the opioid issue has been the number of children placed in foster care. According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, in 2018 there were 10,050 children in out-of-home placement, and 32% of them were in care because their parents were using opioids or methamphetamines.

The Beltrami County area was notably hit hard by the problem, with a surging amount of children in out-of-home placement in the last decade resulting in financial issues. In 2010, the number of children in out-of-home placement in Beltrami County was 497.

By 2014, the number was 919, and it then reached 1,262 in 2017. Of those children in foster care, more than 70% were related to substance abuse.

For the 2017 year, the county had budgeted nearly $9 million, but because of the large number of children in out-of-home placement, the expenses came to $12 million. To make up the amount, the county had to utilize its general fund.

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners were notified of how the practice was unsustainable long term, with the term “fiscal cliff” used to describe the issue. Fortunately, the county did receive $3 million from the state in aid to make up the shortfall, yet the foster care issue still needed attention.

“Between 2010 and 2011 was when we started seeing a rise in out-of-home placements,” said Becky Secord, director of Beltrami County Health and Human Services. I think the opioid epidemic played a role and it was around the same time that we started having meetings with Sanford Health because they were starting to see the problem more.”

It was those discussions that led to the creation of the First Steps to Healthy Families program, which has been a major help in reducing the number of children in out-of-home placement over the years.

“There was a period of time when a mother tested positive at the time of birth, and the kids were automatically removed from the mother,” said Jeffrey Lind, Beltrami County Human Services Division director. “We wanted to walk away from that a bit. We still remove kids when we feel parents are uncooperative with the programs available to them. But when people enter treatment, it’s always best to allow parents and kids to be together. So we’ve done more of that.”

“Public Health also now provides home visiting models,” Secore said. “Now people can get access to parenting support in their homes for early childhood.”

In addition to programming to assist parents, Beltrami County also supported the Red Lake Nation in a successful legislative effort to alter the financial structure of foster care. In 2019, the Minnesota Legislature approved what had been referred to as the Red Lake Initiative, an effort to be solely responsible for its foster care programs.

Previously, Red Lake’s out-of-home placement program was tied financially to Beltrami County. But with the passage of legislation, Red Lake now works directly with the state and federal governments.

In the years since 2020, the number of children in Beltrami County’s foster care system fell to 444.

“It’s a pretty significant drop,” Secore said. “There’s been a lot that we’ve done with our partnerships and we’ve been addressing some of these issues.”

Law enforcement practices

While innovation and new programs have assisted social service departments in addressing some of the issues related to foster care, the number of overdoses continues to be an issue. As a result, law enforcement has become accustomed to responding to such emergencies.

In the second quarter of 2020, there were 36 overdoses locally, with eight deaths. Then, from December 2020 through January 2021, law enforcement agencies including the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Police Department, as well as the tribal police of Red Lake, White Earth and Leech Lake, recorded 62 overdoses with 10 fatalities in winter 2020-2021. Many of those overdoses were fentanyl-related.

“Right now, our most recent overdoses are all fentanyl,” Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said. “My taskforce supervisor told me the other day that it is very rare for them to find heroin anymore, it’s all fentanyl right now.”

Beitel said he’s watched the epidemic evolve over the course of his law enforcement career.

“I remember initially, the concern was around heroin and you’d have the public service announcements showing people shooting heroin behind a dumpster,” Beitel said. “Then we started finding out there was the very big problem with the prescription side of things, with doctors overprescribing, and of course, the doctors weren’t told that this stuff was addictive.”

Since then, Beitel said many people who became addicted to the drug were cut off, leading them to buy it off the street. With more dangerous forms of opioids at play, Beitel said it’s become customary to carry the naloxone NARCAN.

“We, unfortunately, have a great need for it,” Beitel said. “We use NARCAN quite a bit. And with fentanyl, it’s not just one dose bringing people back, it’s many doses.”

Additionally, Beitel said medical treatment for overdoses is available at the Beltrami County Jail for inmates.

“We also bring people to the medical facility if they are withdrawing and need additional intervention,” Beitel said.

According to Lind, the chemical use issue locally isn’t limited to opioids, either.

“The opioid epidemic is a challenging situation for all of us,” Lind said. “However, we talk about chemical use in general and have to be clear that opioids are only one part of the problem.

“People look for whatever is the best and most inexpensive high,” said Lind. “Sometimes it’s opioids, other times it's methamphetamine. Opioids are getting a lot of press right now, but if opioids went away, meth would spike. So we need to look at the overall chemical use problem.”

While many substances are causing issues in the community, though, opioids remain an issue that’s caused immense harm to the area.

“A lot of people have died unnecessarily,” Beitel said. “Particularly, it comes to the fact that we’re not looking at heroin, but the synthetic fentanyl. It’s extremely more dangerous, it’s bought off the street and they don’t know what’s in it, what strength it is. That’s why we’re seeing a lot of overdoses right now.

“It’s an everyday deal,” said Beitel. “That’s what our community is dealing with right now. It affects families and so many other things in our community.”