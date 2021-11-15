SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former Sanford Health CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft received a more than $49 million payout as part of his abrupt departure from the health system in late 2020, according to federal tax documents filed Monday, Nov. 15, and obtained by Forum News Service.

Krabbenhoft's compensation included a $15 million in severance, $29.4 million for a retirement plan payout and $5.1 million in pay for 2020, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based health system reported in an annual filing with the IRS.

Krabbenhoft, long-time CEO of Sanford Health, "mutually agreed to part ways" on Nov. 24, 2020, according to the health system, after he made series of controversial and unscientific comments about wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to media, Sanford Health explained the compensation.

"The majority of the compensation paid to Mr. Krabbenhoft upon his departure was contractually obligated as part of retirement plans over his 24-year tenure," the health system said Monday. "The remainder was Mr. Krabbenhoft’s annual compensation and a severance agreement. These payments conclude Sanford Health’s financial obligations to Mr. Krabbenhoft."

In an earlier Monday email to employees obtained by Forum News Service, current Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen said he expected the filing would "raise questions, especially given the unexpected nature of his departure" and stated similar talking points provided to media.

Four days prior to Krabbenhoft's Nov. 24, 2020, departure from the health system, he had emailed employees to say he didn't think he needed to wear a mask on the job "as a symbolic gesture," because he considered himself largely immune due to antibodies he developed fighting a case of COVID-19.

Krabbenhoft, who is not a physician, later largely defended his remarks in follow-on interviews, even as his own leadership team disavowed his comments.

Sanford Health refused to disclose the terms of Krabbenhoft's abrupt departure when it made the announcement. Krabbenhoft also didn't address the terms of any severance package, issuing a statement calling the day "a good time to retire."

Krabbenhoft was replaced by Gassen, then Sanford Health's chief administrative officer. The next week, Sanford Health halted its planned merger with Intermountain Healthcare of Utah. Gassen cited the leadership change at Sanford as the reason for the move.

Sanford Health is a multi-state health system with about 48,000 employees and major medical centers in Sioux Falls, Fargo and Bemidji, Minnesota, 224 clinics and 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care facilities.

This is breaking news. This article will be updated with additional information.

Read more: