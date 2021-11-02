BEMIDJI -- Jeanne Edevold Larson, executive director of the Northern Dental Access Center in Bemidji, has been selected for a yearlong training program.

According to a release, Larson was one of 17 selected by the National Rural Health Association for its fellowship program. The intensive program is for developing health leaders in rural America.

Larson was one of three Minnesotans selected as a fellow. Others included National Rural Health Center COO Alyssa Meller of Duluth and Nursing Assistant Professor Thad Shunkwiler at Minnesota State University in Mankato.

During Larson's time as an executive director, the Northern Dental Access Center has increased its Bemidji building with a 1,200 square-foot addition, expanded the parking lot and opened a second location in Halstad, Minn. The center opened in 2009 and on an annual basis, serves about 27,000 patients.

In the release, the NRHA is described as a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and wellbeing of rural Americans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communication, education and research.

"Rural health care delivery, both inside and outside of rural hospitals and clinics, continues to confront a variety of issues that are unique to rural areas," said NRHA CEO Alan Morgan. "Fortunately, NRHA's Rural Health Fellows program and its graduates are prepared to effectively address these issues and strengthen rural hospitals and health care delivery across the nation by improving the quality and depth of executive leadership."