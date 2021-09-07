BEMIDJI -- With coronavirus cases increasing locally, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota is implementing new restrictions at its Bemidji and Bagley locations.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, both medical centers will have the following guidelines in effect:

Only two visitors will be allowed per day, patients must choose two people who will be allowed to visit the patient each day during established visiting hours.

COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors except for a few exceptions.

Masks must be worn at all times.

Visiting hours at both locations are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are asked to limit the time spent outside the patients' rooms and only use public restrooms.

Exceptions to the restrictions include:

Pediatric hospital patients are allowed two parent/guardian visits per day.

Special care nursery visitors need to be accompanied by a visitor with an identification bracelet. Children ages 5-17 are allowed to visit but are limited to a 15-minute time frame.

End-of-life patient visitors will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

End-of-life COVID patients' visitors will be determined and coordinated by the care team.

All visitors to Sanford's facilities will be screened for symptoms of COVID upon entry. Those who have not been feeling well, have been exposed to people with COVID, have a pending coronavirus test or have been confirmed to have the virus within the last 14 days are asked not to visit.

Coronavirus symptoms include a fever of 100.4 degrees, chills, sore throat or cough, new onset of shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, fatigue, congestion and a runny nose. People experiencing symptoms are asked to call the My Sanford Nurse line at (701) 234-5000.

As of Friday, Sept. 3, Sanford Health had 15 patients hospitalized for COVID care. Since early June, the number of coronavirus cases in Beltrami County has increased from 4,067 to 4,687 as of Tuesday, Sept. 7.