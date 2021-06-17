The Sioux Falls-based health system is building what it calls an Avera Medical Group Family Health Center, a $34 million, three-story, 86,000-square-foot facility that will offer family medicine, urgent care, obstetrics/gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine and dermatology.

The facility will employ 65-70 people, including both existing and new positions, and include capacity for up to 40 physicians and advanced practice providers. The facility in the Dawley Farm development should be completed by January 2023.

“For residents of eastern Sioux Falls, this will provide a wide continuum of care — right in your neighborhood. We included services that will address the health care needs of most individuals and families — all under one roof,” said David Flicek, president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center and chief administrative officer of Avera Medical Group.

Avera Health serves five states — South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska — with six regional centers in Aberdeen, Mitchell, Pierre, Sioux Falls and Yankton, S.D., and Marshall, Minn., as well as 35 hospitals and more than 200 clinics.

The Dawley Farm facility will include an emergency department, laboratory and imaging services including CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound. The emergency room will be staffed around the clock by residency trained emergency physicians and will be connected to Avera eCARE, the hospitals remote health center, for additional support.

Avera Health is no stranger to the Dawley Farm development, with an clinic in the Dawley Farm Village retail development since 2012 offering primary care services including urgent care, available on the evenings and weekends.

“The east side of Sioux Falls is growing, with a great deal of residential and commercial development planned for the future. We’re taking this proactive step to ensure this area of the city has ready access to health care through our family health center model,” Flicek said

Flicek said it was similar in its offerings to the Avera Medical Group Family Health Center-Marion Road facility the health system opened in southwest Sioux Falls in fall 2016.

Also similar to the Marion Road facility, the first two stories of the Dawley Farm building will be finished during construction while the third floor will be shell space for future expansion, Avera Health said. Avera Health is working now on a $760,000 project to build out the top floor of the three-story Marion Road location to expand current services including pediatrics and family practices.

“Four years since we constructed that center, it’s full. We anticipate similar expansion over time at the Dawley Farm site,” Flicek said.