ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic 's plans to build a new downtown Rochester research center are growing to a 11-story building from the original proposal for a four-story complex.

Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, April 27, announced that seven floors are being added to the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building, which was originally introduced in 2019.

The new center is being built in the heart of the Destination Medical Center’s Discovery Square area.

Mayo Clinic officials say the goal is to open it in the fourth quarter of 2023. Groundbreaking is expected to happen this spring.

Adding the seven stories to the projects means it is more than doubling from the original plan for a 64,000-square-foot complex to a 176,000-square-foot research center.

Construction is primarily funded by private donations, led by $49.3 million from the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation. The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $120 million.

When this center was first introduced in 2019, the New York-based foundation pledged $32 million. The foundation is named in honor of the late couple. The gift was presented by the Kellens’ children, Michael M. Kellen and Marina Kellen French.

"Research is a key pillar of our 2030 strategy," said Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia in the announcement of the change of plans. "We’re committed to advancing more cures, connecting more patients to our expanded expertise, and transforming health care for people everywhere. And that transformation starts with research."