BEMIDJI -- With a continued decrease of local coronavirus cases and COVID-19 hospital admissions, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota is relaxing some of its visitor rules.

On Friday, Sanford announced in a release that restrictions will be reduced at medical centers in Bemidji and Bagley. Effective at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, the hospitals will allow one visitor per patient, per day.

Previously, the medical facilities allowed just one visitor per patient for their entire hospital stay. Additionally, the visitor hours have been extended further into the evening and will now be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors are required to wear a surgical mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times, including while in the patient's room. Surgical masks will be provided, as cloth masks are not allowed.

Other restrictions include:

Visitors only being able to use public restrooms, and not those of patient's.

No visitors are allowed in designated COVID units.

Pediatric hospital patients will be allowed two parent or guardian visitors per day.

Special care nursery patients will be allowed two parent or guardian visitors per day.

End-of-life patient visitors will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

End-of-life COVID-19 patients will be permitted one predetermined visitor daily. Those visitors must follow protective measures including masking and self quarantining for 14 days after.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 when they enter the facility. Those who've had known exposure, have a pending test, or have a confirmed test within the last 14 days should not visit.