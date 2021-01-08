DULUTH — Essentia Health and CommonSpirit Health announced Friday, Jan. 8, the health systems have signed a letter of intent for Essentia to acquire CommonSpirit-owned facilities operating under the CHI brand in North Dakota and Minnesota. According to a release from Essentia and Common Spirit, the facilities could join Essentia by the summer.

The discussions include the following Minnesota CHI Health facilities: LakeWood Health in Baudette, St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, St. Joseph’s Health Park Rapids and St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls.

North Dakota facilities include: St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck and the St. Alexius branches in Carrington, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Garrison, Turtle Lake and Williston; plus CHI facilities in Fargo, Lisbon, Valley City and Oakes, CHI Friendship, and the CHI Living Community in Riverview.

The acquisition of the North Dakota facilities would significantly increase Essentia's presence in the state, adding nine new cities to the health system's coverage in the state. Essentia currently services eight North Dakota cities.

CommonSpirit Health is the largest Catholic health system in the United States, with a presence in 21 states. The system was created in February 2019 and is the second-largest nonprofit hospital chain in the country.