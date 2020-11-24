BEMIDJI -- Home saliva testing for COVID-19 -- through the Minnesota Department of Health and Vault Health -- is available to Beltrami County residents and I recently gave one a try.

Tests can also be requested from Red Lake Nation, along with Aitkin, Becker, Crow Wing, Itasca and Pine counties.

I received my results (negative, woo!) less than 24 hours after the test arrived back at the state's Oakdale, Minn., facility.

Here's a video walking you through the process:

For more information, or to order a test, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html.

If you have any questions, feel free to email me at jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com.