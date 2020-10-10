ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Downtown Rochester will not return to its crowded pre-pandemic state soon as Mayo Clinic says 1,500 employees will now work at home for the long term and many more will alternate work at the office and at home in a hybrid model.

It has been obvious that Mayo Clinic, like almost every other business and organization, needed to rethink how its workforce is deployed in this new era. Thousands of workers have been working from home for months.

Mayo Clinic is now releasing details of the plans for its employees, particularly the ones who work downtown.

“To ensure the safety of patients and staff and an adequate supply of COVID-19 protective equipment, the vast majority of Mayo Clinic staff who are not required to be on Mayo’s campuses to support patient care, student services or research will work remotely well into 2021,” wrote Mayo spokeswoman Ginger Plumbo. “Longer-term, we expect the majority of non-clinical administrative staff will be part of a hybrid workforce model.”

Of Mayo Clinic’s 39,300 Rochester employees, Plumbo estimates that “more than 20,000 will continue to work downtown.” Approximately 1,500 employees who went to work in the downtown every day will now “work off campus as their primary work location.”

For comparison, Mayo Clinic reported having 18,440 employees working in downtown in 2016, up from 16,418 in 2011, according to its 2016 Five Year Report.