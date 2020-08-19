ST. PAUL — Minnesota state health and food safety officials are warning Minnesota consumers not to eat fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Co. and purchased at retail locations including Aldi and Target after linking salmonella infections to the produce.

Public health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella enteritidis infections linked to consumption of the fruit.

Ill people reported purchasing peaches from Aldi, Target and possibly other retail locations. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, Aldi announced a recall of peaches from the Wawona Packing Co., including both loose and bagged peaches. Target is also in the process of removing peaches from its stores.

Twenty-three Minnesotans have been identified as part of this outbreak. The patients became ill between July 12 and Aug. 3. Six were hospitalized and all have recovered. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been at least 68 cases of salmonella infection identified in nine states. The investigation is ongoing.

Health officials recommend throwing out or returning fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Co. Other peaches (including frozen or canned) are not known to be affected, nor are fresh peaches supplied by other companies. If people are unsure whether the peaches they bought are supplied by Wawona, they should contact the retail location where they were purchased. If they have any doubts about where their peaches came from, they should not eat them.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but can begin up to two weeks after exposure. Infections usually clear in five to seven days, but about 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization. Many salmonella infections in otherwise healthy people do not require medical treatment, but more serious infections occasionally occur. If you’ve consumed these products, become ill and are concerned about your health, consult your health care provider.