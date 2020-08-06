The state health department reported an increase in sexually transmitted diseases last year, marking another year of rising cases in Minnesota.

Minnesota saw its total reported STD cases increase by over 5% in 2019, with a total of over 33,700 reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. Health experts highlighted syphilis as a disease of concern, with cases increasing by 23% last year.

A number of factors likely contributed to the overall increases in STD cases, said Christine Jones, STD, HIV and tuberculosis section manager at the Minnesota Department of Health.

One reason is that more people may have contracted an STD within the last year. The addition of new testing resources and sites in communities across the state may have also resulted in more reported cases as more people have access to tests, Jones said.

She noted that STD signs and symptoms education also improved last year, alerting more people to possibility that they may have an STD and, as a result, they got tested.

"What we're seeing in our trends in Minnesota are mirroring trends across the nation," Jones said.

The health department reported over 24,500 new cases of chlamydia, the top reported infectious disease in the state. Reported cases of gonorrhea increased by 7% with over 8,000 cases reported, while over 1,100 new cases of syphilis were reported.

Syphilis cases have increased nationwide for the past three to five years. It is a disease that the department took special interest in several years ago when northwestern Minnesota's syphilis cases began increasing, Jones said.

As a result of the rising cases in the northern part of the state, state epidemiologists last year changed how they locate STD outbreaks by using a new formula that factors in historic case numbers.

They now use the formula to locate syphilis hotspots in the state, allowing them to dedicate more testing, treatment and education to those communities. It's also used to monitor other disease outbreaks, Jones said.

Using the formula, the department located rising syphilis cases across all counties in females, pregnant people and men who have sex with men.

Jones was unsure exactly why these groups have more syphilis cases, but points to social determinants of health as a likely reason.

Low socioeconomic status, poor access to health care, institutional racism, lower-than-average education levels and other factors can have negative impacts on one's health, which includes STDs.

"We need to look at health equity and health inequity," she said.

Cases of congenital syphilis also increased in Minnesota last year. With 21 cases reported in 2019, the state saw the highest number of congenital syphilis cases ever reported.

The disease is found in fetuses or infants at birth, which can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature births, birth defects and infant death.

Jones recommends that people who are pregnant should be screened three times during their pregnancy.

To prevent STDs, the health department recommends using condoms consistently and correctly during sexual interactions. People who are sexually active should also get regularly screened for STDs, HIV and TB. And if someone tests positive for an STD, Jones said, they should tell their sexual partners to get treatment.