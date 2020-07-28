SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Four top executives of Sanford Health are planning to retire in the coming months, the health system announced Tuesday, July 28.

The four longtime executives are:

Mike Begeman, vice president of community relations

Dr. Dan Blue, president of Sanford World Clinic

JoAnn Kunkel, chief financial officer

Kim Patrick, chief development officer

Sanford Health is based in Sioux Falls, employs about 48,600 and has 482 clinics and 44 hospitals in the Upper Midwest, including major medical centers in Sioux Falls, Fargo and Bemidji, Minn., as well as more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations.

“It has been an honor to have these leaders here at Sanford Health," said Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health president and CEO, in a news release. "We thank them for their dedication to the work of health and healing, and celebrate them for their achievements in advancing our organization."

Begeman has worked for the health system for 18 years, and was previously an educator and coach for 26 years in South Dakota schools. He also served as executive chief of staff at Sanford.

Blue has been part of Sanford Health for more than 30 years as a family practice physician, chief medical officer of the then-Sioux Valley Clinic, president of Sanford Clinic and president of Sanford World Clinic.

Kunkel joined Sanford in 1992 and held multiple roles in finance before becoming chief financial officer eight years ago.

Patrick created Sanford's legal department more than 20 years ago and served as longtime chief legal officer, and oversaw internal and external business development, and the commercialization of intellectual property owned or developed by Sanford.

Succession details will be unveiled at an upcoming date, according to the Sanford news release.

“While their presence will undoubtedly be missed, we know that we have cultivated a deep leadership bench that is always ready to step up,” said Krabbenhoft.

However, one of the executives is already no longer with Sanford. Blue, previously president of Sanford World Clinic, is no longer listed on the health system's leadership page. He has updated his LinkedIn profile to indicate he retired this month and is now a "retired healthcare executive in transition."

On Sanford Health's governance and leadership webpage, executive David Pierce is listed as as president of innovation and research, and now also: Sanford World Clinic.