Hospital visiting hours are now 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Pediatric and neonatal patients in any Sanford Health clinic or hospital are allowed up to two visitors per appointment, adult or minor. This includes parents, guardians or other support persons, a release said.

Upon their arrival, visitors to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center will now encounter the hospital’s new guest screening system, EasyLobby.

EasyLobby is an automated visitor management system that the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center has been using for third floor OB/GYN visitors since fall 2017. With EasyLobby in use by all visitors, security is able to accurately identify all who are in the hospital in real time, the release said.

With this new system, visitors will present their ID. It is scanned into the system, and a paper badge is printed with their name, date and the location they will be visiting. Visitors are required to wear this badge throughout their visit. If a visitor returns the next day, they will be issued a new badge for their visit that day.

All other prior visitor guidelines remain in effect: