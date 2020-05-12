BEMIDJI -- After several weeks of conducting no elective surgeries in compliance with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's executive order to mitigate the coronavirus, leaving hundreds waiting, Sanford Health is resuming procedures this week.

Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota, said the mandate from the governor directed health care providers to halt elective procedures on March 23. On Monday, though, a new order from Walz allowed elective surgeries to begin again at health facilities.

In the seven-week time period, Jarvis said Sanford would have done about 700 elective procedures.

"Some examples are joint replacements or hernias, those are the types of patients we weren't able to do a procedure on," Jarvis said. "We've heard from many of our patients who are in pain and suffering. They're anxious to get their surgeries done, so we'll work to get them in as fast as we can."

Dr. Mark Claussen, a general surgeon at Sanford and chief of the provider's surgery service line, said these surgeries are essential to patients, despite being labeled as elective.

"I don't like the term elective surgery, because it makes it sound like it doesn't need to be done," Claussen said. "Elective surgeries are those that need to be done, but don't have to be done right away. A short delay in doing them doesn't cause harm. Elective surgeries can't be delayed forever though."

One patient who had their surgery delayed and has now rescheduled a procedure for next Tuesday is Kathy Cvancara. She lives with osteoarthritis and in September, she tore a meniscus in her leg. After meetings with her doctor, surgery was decided as the right option and a procedure was scheduled for March 31.

"One of the things you do before a big surgery is you prepare yourself mentally, you prepare physically and you prepare your home," Cvancara said. "Then, nine days before my surgery, we found out the governor had said 'no' to elective surgeries."

After the procedure was delayed, Cvancara said she experienced a let down.

"You're then unsure of when it's going to happen," Cvancara said. "I thought I'd be done with my initial recovery by the end of May. Now it will be going into July. It changed my spring totally by having it stopped."

As surgeries resume, Brad Neis, executive director of operations for surgical services and orthopedics at Sanford said the provider is doing all it can to service those who have had to wait.

"It's an all hands on deck situation," Neis said. "We're working diligently to get these patients scheduled as we move forward. There's a lot of processes to that, all in the interest of safety for the patients and our staff. We're working to get at full speed and we're exploring extending hours and possibly adding hours that we haven't done in the past for surgeries."

"Even though we'd like to have all of these done right away, it's absolutely important to us that we do it safely," Claussen said. "There will be some extra hoops to jump through. Everyone will need an updated physical within 30 days of having the procedure done, and we're going to be contacting the patients three days before the surgery and they're going to be asked all of the typical symptom questions. The day they're going to come in they are going to be asked those questions again."

Jarvis said Sanford has been using the time given by the governor's order to get prepared for taking the necessary precautions.

"We feel like we're very prepared," Jarvis said. "We're ready to go into the new normal of taking care of patients with COVID-19 as they come, as well as patients who need us for other things."

"Part of the governor's mandate is we have a committee meeting every week to monitor where we're at in taking care of virus patients," Claussen said. "We may have to adjust how many surgeries we can do in the future depending on how many virus patients we're taking care of."