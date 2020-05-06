ST. PAUL — Coronavirus cases in Minnesota climbed by 723 on Friday, May 8, to exceed 10,000 since the state began testing for the disease and deaths associated with the illness increased by 26 from Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.

The department reported the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 10,088 and deaths from the illness and its complications reached 534.

In total, 101,270 have been tested for the illness and 473 remained in the hospital Friday with 198 in intensive care. Another 5,697 had been able to leave isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-five of the 26 people who died were residents of long-term care facilities. Additional deaths were reported in Benton, Hennepin, Ramsey and St. Louis counties.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials announced their "battle plan" to combat additional cases of COVID-19 and deaths from the disease in long-term care facilities. Testing would expand to include more residents and staff at facilities where a person tests positive for COVID-19, creating teams to resolve barriers to testing, boosting transfers of state personal protective equipment to facilities that report outbreaks and bringing online teams that could step in to staff the facilities if employees fall ill.

Hennepin and Stearns Counties reported the largest one-day jumps in confirmed cases, bringing their totals to 3,153 and 1,274, respectively. Three counties — Cook, Hubbard and Lake of the Woods — still had not reported test-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Walz and state health officials were set to address the new cases and steps to respond to the epidemic on Friday at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.