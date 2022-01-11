ST. PAUL — Key weekly measures of public health risk continued to skyrocket past record levels in Minnesota Tuesday, Jan. 11, as the highly infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 drives community spread to unprecedented new heights.

The seven-day rolling average rate for positive COVID-19 tests was 19.1% on Jan. 3, the most recent day available for that figure, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's Tuesday COVID-19 situation update. A seven-day rolling average of 134.4 new cases per 100,000 residents also set a new record for the state, topping levels not reached since late 2020.

Both figures are well beyond the threshold set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as "high-risk" — 10% for tests and 10 cases per 100,000.

After dropping for the past few weeks, hospitalizations for COVID-19 jumped by nearly 100 early this week. As of Tuesday, 1,528 people were in the hospital for COVID-19, 263 of whom were in the ICU. Statewide, 96% of adult and pediatric ICU beds were occupied.

Following are the MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 29,487

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 134.4 (as of 1/3)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 1,104,494

TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 22,098

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 19.1% (as of 1/3)

Tuesday's total cases represent a weekend backlog.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,528

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 52,562

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 38

TOTAL DEATHS: 10,733

Vaccinations