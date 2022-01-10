ST. PAUL — The percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 in Minnesota continues to climb into all-pandemic highs, according to numbers released Monday, Jan. 10, by the state health department.
After briefly dipping in late December, the positive test rate started to soar in late December, just weeks after the highly infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 was identified in Minnesota. The seven-day rolling average for positive tests currently sits at 16.6%, higher than the top rate of 15.5% set in spring 2020.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 residents has soared to 104.2 — more than 10 times the number considered high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have leveled off though remained high in Monday's report. Of the 1,435 in the hospital for the disease, 255 were in an intensive care unit. Statewide, nearly 97% of all ICU beds were in use.
Following are the MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
NEW CASES: 10,964
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 104.2 (as of 12/31)
TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 1,075,028
TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 19,390
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 16.6% (as of 12/31)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,435
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 52,162
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 44
TOTAL DEATHS: 10,733
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,775,306 or 72.4% of ages 5 and up
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,541,401 or 67.9% of ages 5 and up
BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,806,548