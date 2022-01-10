ST. PAUL — The percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 in Minnesota continues to climb into all-pandemic highs, according to numbers released Monday, Jan. 10, by the state health department.

After briefly dipping in late December, the positive test rate started to soar in late December, just weeks after the highly infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 was identified in Minnesota. The seven-day rolling average for positive tests currently sits at 16.6%, higher than the top rate of 15.5% set in spring 2020.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 residents has soared to 104.2 — more than 10 times the number considered high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have leveled off though remained high in Monday's report. Of the 1,435 in the hospital for the disease, 255 were in an intensive care unit. Statewide, nearly 97% of all ICU beds were in use.

Following are the MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 10,964

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 104.2 (as of 12/31)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 1,075,028

TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 19,390

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 16.6% (as of 12/31)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,435

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 52,162

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 44

TOTAL DEATHS: 10,733

Vaccinations