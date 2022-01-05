ST. PAUL — Encouraging downward trends in Minnesota COVID-19 cases, test positivity rates and hospitalizations are reversing as the highly infectious omicron variant fuels a spike in infections nationwide.

At 13.4%, the state's seven-day rolling average test positivity rate is the highest seen since November 2020, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday, Jan. 5. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's threshold for high risk of community spread is 10%.

In response to yet another surge in cases, Minneapolis and St. Paul on Wednesday both announced plans to reinstate public masking requirements at all businesses and city-controlled facilities.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are rebounding as infections climb again, growing for a second day straight after dropping in late December. Nearly 99% of adult intensive care unit beds in the state were occupied Tuesday, with none available in northeast Minnesota. Only 13 were available statewide.

The state on Wednesday reported 4,149 COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths, including a person from Ramsey County between the ages of 25 and 29. Of the 10,671 who have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, 39 were under the age of 30.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Minnesota's seven-day average for case rates per 100,000 also continued to grow, reaching 72.8. The threshold for high risk of community spread is 10 per 100,000, a level the state has remained well above since August.

Following are the MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 4,149

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 72.8 (as of 12/27)

  • TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 1,049,310

  • TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 16,913

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 13.4% (as of 12/28)

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,405

  • TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 51,323

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 71

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 10,671

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,764,738 or 72.2% of ages 5 and up

  • COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,530,683 or 67.7% of ages 5 and up

  • BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,761,574