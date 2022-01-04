ST. PAUL — After dropping from their early December peaks, public health risk metrics for COVID-19 are once again on the rise in Minnesota as the highly infectious omicron variant dominates cases across the U.S.

As of Dec. 27, the seven-day rolling average for positive tests was 12%, above the high-risk threshold of 10%. The sudden growth in positive tests in the second half of December into early January puts the positive test rate at highs not seen since 2020. Meanwhile, the weekly average case rate per 100,000 people in Minnesota was 67 after dipping into the low 50s in mid-December.

Both rolling averages are on a seven-day delay to ensure an accurate picture of public health risk, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Following are the MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, Jan. 4. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 16,204

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 67 (as of 12/27)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 1,045,170

TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 16,621

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 12% (as of 12/27)

Tuesday case numbers include weekend and holiday backlog.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,370

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 51,145

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 36

TOTAL DEATHS: 10,600

Vaccinations