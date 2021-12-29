The latest deaths raises the number of Minnesotans killed by the virus to 10,468. The state is in the midst of a fourth surge of infections — which is showing signs of ebbing — that has gone on for more than five months. Meanwhile, the nation is dealing with a outbreak of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Minnesota’s new deaths are “a somber reminder that COVID-19 can be severe and we need to take every possible step to prevent spread,” said Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health. “Get vaccinated, get boosted, get tested, mask up, and stay home if you are sick.”

A reporting glitch by a lab more than doubled the number of new infections reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health.

About 42,000 tests from Dec. 22 to 27 were delayed in getting reported to state officials by the lab. Once added in, they added 3,040 new cases to the 2,175 that were going to be reported Wednesday. The 5,215 total new infections raises the overall number of cases in Minnesota to 1,015,435 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

More than 1 million Minnesotans have tested positive — 1,001,676 in fact. There have been 13,759 reinfections.

There were 1,348 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, according to the Wednesday report. That is a decrease from the 1,365 reported the day before.

Of those hospitalized Wednesday, 330 were the more severe cases and were being treated in intensive care units. That is down four patients from Tuesday.