ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials reported Tuesday 9,873 new COVID-19 infections and 40 additional deaths linked to the virus.

The latest coronavirus report — which includes cases over several days during the holiday weekend — stresses the continued impact the pandemic is having on Minnesota since it was first detected in the state in early 2020. The latest surge of infections is being driven by the delta and omicron variants, health officials say.

The latest infections raise the state’s total number of infections to 1,010,225 since the pandemic’s beginning. That total includes 996,843 residents with confirmed cases and 13,382 reinfections.

The state’s death toll from the virus surpassed 10,000 earlier this month and now stands at 10,399.

There were 1,365 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, according to the Tuesday report. That is a decline from the 1,394 reported the day before.

Of those hospitalized Tuesday, 334 were the more severe cases and were being treated in intensive care units.