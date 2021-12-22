ST. PAUL — Minnesota reported 57 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, Dec. 22, as the state approached its one-millionth positive case.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations and rolling seven-day averages for metrics of community transmission risk continued to fall after climbing substantially earlier this month. Wednesday's report showed 1,432 people in a hospital for COVID-19, down from more than 1,600 last week.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,807

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 54.2 (as of 12/14)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 992,851

TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 12,451

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 9% (as of 12/14)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,432

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 49,812

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 57

TOTAL DEATHS: 10,254

Vaccinations