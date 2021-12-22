ST. PAUL — Minnesota reported 57 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, Dec. 22, as the state approached its one-millionth positive case.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations and rolling seven-day averages for metrics of community transmission risk continued to fall after climbing substantially earlier this month. Wednesday's report showed 1,432 people in a hospital for COVID-19, down from more than 1,600 last week.
Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
NEW CASES: 2,807
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 54.2 (as of 12/14)
TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 992,851
TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 12,451
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 9% (as of 12/14)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,432
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 49,812
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 57
TOTAL DEATHS: 10,254
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,728,896 or 71.5% of ages 5 and up
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,494,441 or 67% of ages 5 and up
BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,583,367