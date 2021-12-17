ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 17, reported 54 deaths from COVID-19, including a person between the ages of 25 and 29.

Measures of community transmission risk and hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to drop, offering signs of a possible letup in a surge of infections and hospitalizations that has strained state health care resources for weeks.

The state reported 1,554 hospitalizations Friday, and roughly 98% of adult intensive care unit beds in the state remained occupied. Of the hospitalizations, 374 were in the ICU and 1,180 were non-ICU.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,854

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 64.5 (as of 12/9)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 979,283

TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,903

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10% (as of 12/9)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,554

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 49,154

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 54

TOTAL DEATHS: 10,111

Vaccinations