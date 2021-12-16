ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials on Thursday, Dec. 16, reported 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths, as well as a continued drop in key measures of public health risk.

While seven-day rolling averages for test positivity rates and new cases per 100,000 people remained within the threshold for high risk, both figures continued a multi-day decline.

The most recent data available from the Minnesota Department of Health is from Dec. 8. On that day, the seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 10.2% and had been steadily dropping since Dec. 2. The high-risk threshold established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is 10%.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average number of cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota remained well above the high-risk threshold of 10. As of Dec. 8, the state had an average of 68.3 new cases each day over the past week. That number has been falling since Dec. 3.

The number of intensive care unit and non-ICU hospitalizations for COVID-19 was 1,583, down from more than 1,600 after remaining at that level for much of the week. However, statewide health care resources remain strained. More than 98% of adult ICU beds remained occupied statewide.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,805

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 68.3 (as of 12/8)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 975,447

TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,771

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.2% (as of 12/8)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,583

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 48,963

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 39

TOTAL DEATHS: 10,057

Vaccinations