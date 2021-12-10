ST. PAUL — Growth in Minnesota hospitalizations for COVID-19 showed no signs of slowing in the latest data released by the state health department Friday, Dec. 10.

With 1,678 hospitalizations as of Thursday, the state remained at a record high for 2021, putting continued strain on health care resources. No adult intensive care unit beds were available in northeastern and west-central Minnesota, and statewide 98% were full.

About 39% percent of adult and pediatric patients in an ICU, or 338 people, were being treated for COVID-19, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state on Friday reported 4,554 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 58 newly reported deaths, one was an individual in Anoka County between the ages of 20-24.

Following are the MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 4,554

4,554 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 83.4 (as of 12/2)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 956,779

956,779 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,293

11,293 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 11.9 (as of 12/2)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,678

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 47,956

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 58

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,872

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,689,184 or 70.8% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,435,045 or 70.8% of ages 5 and up

BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,344,376

